Child struck 6 times by gunfire in Alexandria shooting

Alexandria, La. (August 23, 2020) – Alexandria Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in which an 11-year-old was struck by gunfire. The child is in stable but critical condition at a local hospital.

The shooting, which investigators believe may have been in retaliation for a previous shooting incident, occurred at approximately 10:32 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Eastwood Blvd. The child was in a vehicle with two other persons when multiple shots were fired at the vehicle as it prepared to leave a residence, striking the child six times.

“I am deeply saddened by this needless shooting,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “As a community, we have to understand that violence is not a solution to a problem, it just creates bigger problems. My prayers go out to the child and the family, and I pray for a quick and full recovery.”

Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King agreed, stating, “We are doing everything we can to ensure those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice.”

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.