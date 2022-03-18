ALEXANRIA, La. (WNTZ) – To improve customer service and optimize routes, the Sanitation Department will be shifting some existing trash collection routes from their current Tuesday/Friday schedule to a Monday/Thursday collection schedule.

Starting the week of April 4, trash collection will move to Monday/Thursday in the Martin Park, Common Point Plaza and Airview Terrace neighborhoods. As a result of the change, customers are expected to see fewer delays in collection.

Specific streets impacted by the change are: Broadmoor Court, Brenda Street, Rutland Road, Maywood Street, Moor Road, Pecan Drive, Horseshoe Drive, Joyce Street, Ransbottom Drive, Samuel Street, Random Drive, Noel Street, Grove Road, Jane Street, Carl Road, Kathleen Street, Dryer Drive, Lisa Street, Mil Mar Boulevard, Stewart Circle, McCann Drive, Mansour Avenue, Manor Drive, Donald Drive, Ruth Circle, Poole Street, Temple Circle, Oran Avenue, Robertson Circle, Collins Avenue, Spencer Street, Adel Street, Kirkpatrick Street, Connella Drive, Ellis Street, Timothy Avenue, Paul Street, Timothy Circle, Howard Street, Airview Drive, Mertens Street, Richard Avenue, Jennifer Street, Chestnut Drive, Lisa Street, Blanche Drive, Norman Street and Jeff Davis Drive.