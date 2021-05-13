Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, LSUA, & CLTCC partner to co-host summer job fair

ALEXANDRIA, La – Looking for real-time solutions for the workforce crisis in Central Louisiana, the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, Louisiana State University of Alexandria, and Central Louisiana Technical Community College have joined forces to co-host a community Summer Job Fair.

Free to both employers and prospective student-employees, the event will be held on Monday, May 24 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Brumfield Caffey Ballroom on the LSUA campus.

With an emphasis on local small businesses who are seeking employees with a flexible-hour employment, the objective is to bring the two entities together to provide solutions for all.

“The Chamber is pleased to partner with LSUA and CLTCC to link small businesses experiencing employee shortages with college students who are seeking summer jobs and ongoing part-time employment,” said Deborah Randolph, President, Central LA Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The Summer Job Fair will benefit businesses and students by providing opportunities for employers to fill open positions with bright, young students who are eager to gain valuable work experience and earn extra money to apply toward college expenses.”

CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle added, “CLTCC, like LSUA and the Cenla Regional Chamber, is hearing the demands from employers seeking employees for summer and beyond. We are excited to partner and connect our business partners with our students, and potential students, seeking employment. I am grateful for Deborah’s and Paul’s willing leadership in providing solutions for Cenla.”

“It is a win-win for everyone any time we can partner with community business owners to drive workforce development in Central Louisiana. I am so appreciative of the efforts of Deborah and Jimmy to help support the employee shortages businesses are experiencing, and at the same time, help our students get an opportunity to earn extra money and gain summer or part-time employment through true on-the-job training,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil.

Over 70+ students have already expressed interest via online survey in participating in this event. Employers looking to attend, should sign-up by clicking here or copy and paste the following link into your web browser: https://forms.gle/M111UoVJS7RvNb14A.

With limited space, pre-registration is highly encouraged to ensure accommodations are available.

Representatives from CLTCC and LSUA will also be on-hand to assist any student looking to register for summer or fall classes.

For more information, contact the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce at 318.442.6671 or info@cenlachamber.org.