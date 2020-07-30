Central Louisiana Hospitals Need Community’s Help

As the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Central Louisiana continue to increase, we remain deeply concerned for the health of our community. As you know, all of us in the healthcare community are working together through Region 6 and the Office of Public Health to respond to this pandemic. Our teams are rising to the challenge with incredible compassion and professionalism during these long months of ever-evolving information, staying flexible to ensure the best possible coordination and care for our patients.

That’s why we need your help. We implore you, please wear a facemask in public, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others, and practice frequent hand hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to your immediate circle of family and friends.

Our communities have proven time and time again that we are resilient and we come to the aid of our neighbors during times of need. Through hurricanes, floods, and other difficult times, you’ve proven that the citizens of Central Louisiana are like no other. We’ve been there for one another before, and we are asking you to do it again. We must once again flatten the curve as we did before. We strongly believe the people of this community can help make this happen. But to successfully do that, we need everyone to take all needed steps to limit their risk of exposure and help protect those around them. Masks, physical distancing and hand washing – these things work and can help get the virus back under control in our community.

We stand together as healthcare leaders to serve you and your family today, and always. Stay safe.

