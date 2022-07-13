ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Ben Waites, a vocal coach and gospel teacher from Ball received a standing ovation for his heart touching rendition of True Colors by Phil Collins. When asked about its significance, “the message of the song is something that can communicate a message of hope,” explains Waites. His performance connected so personally with listeners, Waites brought tears to their eyes with overwhelming emotion.

You can find more of Ben Waites studio recorded music on Spotify and live performances Youtube.