ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the upcoming CENLA 4WARD Awards Banquet, an event that will shine a spotlight on young professionals who are making a significant impact and helping to enhance communities in Central Louisiana. Join us on Thursday, November 9, from 11:45 am to 1:00 pm at the Lagniappe Event Center, located at 7521 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, La., for an afternoon of celebration and inspiration.

This year’s event promises to be a celebration of talent, innovation, and community spirit. The CENLA 4WARD Awards Banquet is a testament to the hard work and dedication of young professionals who are determined to build a brighter future for the region. This is a unique opportunity to show your support for these outstanding individuals and witness who will be named as CenLA’s “4 Under 40” for 2023.

Sponsorship Opportunities

The CENLA 4WARD Awards Banquet offers several sponsorship levels for those who want to support and promote the outstanding work of Central Louisiana’s young professionals. Here are the various sponsorship options:

Title Sponsor: $700

Co-branding and publicity in all event materials and promotions

Opportunity to speak and present at the awards luncheon

Reserved table of 8

Two free nominations

Premier Partner: $500

Individual social media promotion

Logo or brand mention in all event materials

Reserved table of 8

One free nomination

Reserved Table: $350

Joint social media promotion with other table sponsors

Brand mention in event materials

Logo displayed at the awards luncheon

Reserved Table of 8

Program Partner: $150

Brand mention in event materials

Joint social media promotion with other table sponsors

Two reserved tickets

One free nomination

Single Ticket: $35

Premier Partner in this endeavor is Alexandria Emergency Hospital, a key contributor to the success of the CENLA 4WARD Awards Banquet.

By attending or sponsoring this event, you are not only celebrating the accomplishments of these exceptional young professionals but also supporting their endeavors to create a better Central Louisiana. The CENLA 4WARD Awards Banquet is a unique opportunity to network, be inspired, and contribute to the growth and development of our community.

Don’t miss this opportunity to join the Young Professionals Group of Cenla and the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce in honoring the remarkable individuals who are shaping the future of Central Louisiana. Be sure to RSVP today to secure your spot at this inspiring event. For more information and to RSVP, please visit our website or contact us at www.ypgcenla.org.

Let’s come together and celebrate the remarkable achievements of our young professionals and show our commitment to building a brighter future for Central Louisiana. We look forward to seeing you at the CENLA 4WARD Awards Banquet on November 9!