Community Development Works is offering free skill-building training

ALEXANDRIA, LA (February 23, 2021) – Community Development Works, a program of The Rapides Foundation, is offering free skill-building trainings for Cenla residents and nonprofits. The trainings will be in the form of interactive webinars that can be accessed from electronic devices at specific times, and two podcasts available any time after registration.

CDW trainings are free of charge. Topics are geared toward nonprofit staff, board members, community volunteers and people interested in starting a nonprofit to improve their communities. The courses run from March 9 through May 11.

Spring trainings are presented within the following topic areas: the Start-Up Series for Nonprofits, the Grant Writing Series, the Evaluation Series, the Staff Development Series and the Financial Management Series.

Spring courses are as follows:

Start-Up Series for Nonprofits training courses: To Be or Not To Be a 501(c)(3); Mission Heart, Business Mindset; Introduction to Finding Funders.

Grant Writing Series training courses: Basic Grant Writing Part 1: Getting Ready; Basic Grant Writing Part 2: Getting Organized; Basic Grant Writing Part 3: Building a Case for Support; Crash Course in Grant Writing for Federal Grants.

Evaluation Series courses: Conducting a Needs Assessment; Getting Started with Outcome Evaluation; Understanding Your Impact through Monitoring and Evaluation.

Staff Development Series courses: Building an Empowered Team; Leader as Coach; How to Adapt Your Digital Strategy to Thrive; Adapting Programs and Services in Uncertain Times; Mindfulness at Work.

Financial Management Series courses: Taking the Fear Out of Asking; Using QuickBooks to Manage Your Finances; Why People Don’t Donate (and What You Can Do About It).

Participants have the option of taking part in all trainings in a series or choosing only the ones that interest them.

To register, visit www.communitydevelopmentworks.org/attend-training or call CDW at 318-443-7880 or 800-803-8075.