CASA volunteers needed! Virtual volunteer training begins October 12th

When a child enters the foster care system, they enter into a world of unknowns. Where will I live

today? When will I see my parents? Who are these strangers asking questions about me and my family? Lots

of things are changing in a child’s life during this time. A Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is a

community volunteer, just like you, who is appointed by a judge to step in and be a light for a child in foster

care. CASAs are appointed to a child’s case and advocate on their behalf in the court system. They are the eyes and ears of the court, and they ensure that the child does not get lost or overlooked in the child welfare

system.

CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY NETWORK

Since 1995, Children’s Advocacy Network has worked to ensure accountability, justice and child safety throughout every step of the investigation, trial and foster care placement. Our agency strives to be a voice for all children and believes that every child has a right to a safe childhood free of abuse. Helping over 1,000 children each year throughout our region, the Children’s Advocacy Network’s mission is rooted in the vision of providing children with the proper help needed to cope with traumatic experiences, building resiliency to overcome adversity, and ending the cycle of abuse and neglect:

Children’s Advocacy Center provides a non-threatening and safe environment for children to tell their abuse stories, minimizing the potential of re-traumatizing the child; serves the entire Central Louisiana region.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) recruits and trains community volunteers that are appointed by a judge to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in court, serving Rapides, Avoyelles, Grant, and Winn Parish.

Trauma-Focused Therapy provides therapy, education and support to children with histories of abuse, and their caregivers in the entire Central Louisiana region.

Champions serves as a volunteer base for community engagement in order to bring awareness and support for our children and families so that every child in our care is supported and thrives.



