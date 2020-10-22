Capt. Ronney Howard Named Interim Police Chief of Alexandria

Alexandria, La. (October 22, 2020) — Captain Ronney L. Howard has been named interim police chief by Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. Howard, the current Interim Assistant Police Chief, will assume command upon the retirement of current Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King, who is retiring effective Nov. 1 after 24 years with the Alexandria Police Department.

“Capt. Howard is a 30-year veteran with the Alexandria Police Department with a wide range of experience making him an ideal choice to lead the department through this transition period,” Hall said. “Not only does Capt. Howard have an extensive background in law enforcement, he is a native of Alexandria. With the serious issues police officers face today, it is critical that our law enforcement leaders know and understand their community.”

Howard, a graduate of Peabody Magnet High School, joined APD as a patrol officer in 1990. During his career with APD he has worked with the Street Level Narcotics Interdiction Team, the Traffic Division, Detective Division and Internal Affairs. Leadership positions he has held include serving as Shift Commander, Assistant Bureau Commander of Investigations, Commander of Community Police and Uniform Division Commander.

In addition, Howard’s law enforcement experience includes working as a Field Training officer for three years, eight years on the Special Response Team, four years working with the Regional Apprehension Team Federal Task Force, 11 years working with the Violent Offenders Task Force with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department and numerous other assignments. Capt. Howard was also honored as the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer/Gold Medal Award for Public Servants in 2012.

Howard and his wife, Arementa, have been married for 31 years and they have four children. “He is a great example of what we love to see – someone from the community who chose to stay here to raise a family and work toward the betterment of their community,” Hall said.

With King’s retirement, officials will begin the process of selecting a new police chief. That process, which is expected to take at least six months, includes advertising the opening, conducting a Police Chief exam and an interview process.