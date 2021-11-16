Calling All Whataburger Fans! First-ever restaurant in Alexandria is now open

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Whataburger is bringing its fresh, customized burgers, Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, and orange-and-white-striped fun to its first-ever location in Alexandria.

The restaurant at 6240 Coliseum Blvd pays respect to Whataburger’s storied history while looking to the future with a forward-thinking design with features including a state-of-the-art kitchen, double drive-thru lanes, a large parking lot and an open dining room to best serve our guests. There is also a custom interior mural featuring Alexandria’s hometown landmarks.

The Whataburger team of 100 local employees, who we call Family Members, will be led by Operating Partner LaShonda Lonnette and is ready to serve the community through the dining room open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the drive-thru 24/7. We hope you’ll have a chance to stop by, see what’s cooking – including limited-time offers – and visit our latest restaurant