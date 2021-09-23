C3 speaker tackles contradictions in Critical Race Theory and Christianity

By Sierra Boudreaux and Victoria Watson



Louisiana College’s annual C3 Conference held Monday night addressed the Biblical

response to Critical Race Theory.



Coach Dale Clayton, vice president of Coaches’ Ministries at Nations of Coaches, challenged

the tenets of Critical Race Theory.



“CRT bears witness to the reality of whether or not you believe the Bible is true,” Clayton

said.



Clayton spoke about the contradictions between Christianity and CRT.



“You have to question if you really believe in the Bible or not,” Clayton said. “If you believe

in the CRT junk, you’ve got a blind mind.”



Critical Race Theory is an academic and social movement based on the idea that race is not

a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of people but a

socially constructed category used to oppress people of color. Critical race theorists hold

that U.S. law and institutions are inherently racist and function to create and maintain

social, economic and political inequalities between whites (oppressors) and minorities, in

particular blacks, (oppressed).



Clayton dove further into the falsehood of Critical Race Theory.



“If you buy into this, you are buying into destruction of the United States,” Clayton said.

LC President Rick Brewer informed the audience that CRT is becoming the basis for diversity

training programs, public policy and human resources development across the country.

“Equity. Social justice. Inclusion. These are CRT buzz words,” Brewer said. “Equity sounds

non-threatening as opposed to neo-Marxism. But this will be the end of federalism and of free

speech in America.”



The biggest problem with CRT, Clayton said, is its lack of room for Christ in the equation.



“Jesus has no place in the resolution of the problem,” he said. “If you’re white, you’ll always be

white, so you can’t not be racist. If you believe that you’re dumber than dirt.



“[CRT is] saying the gospel has no power to change you. CRT has no place for the gospel.”

Critical Race Theory writes white people completely out of the conversation, Clayton said. The

only opinions or solutions that matter are those of minorities. Whites have no opinion of value to

right any wrongs or perceived wrongs.



“It’s just wrong,” Clayton said. “It’s just as wrong as what whites did to blacks.”



Clayton argued that CRT takes away from the real racism that still exists, and that the very real

progress that has been made over the decades in civil rights will be undone by the CRT

movement if Christians don’t stand up and fight this.



The directness of Clayton appealed to Jakauri Lovelace, a junior finance and economics major

from Shreveport.



“He made good points on being educated on what you’re going to put out there. I didn’t know

much about [CRT.]”



Zane Blanchard, a junior English major from Bellerose, was surprised and excited about how

sternly Clayton spoke and was glad that someone approached the subject biblically.



Blanchard said he believes that Clayton hammered the sufficiency of the gospel for dealing with

racism and racial issues.



Clayton said, “Jesus is the only answer to racism, and the only reason it still exists is people who

don’t know Him.