Morgan Tradewell, a senior at Buckeye High School in Deville, was awarded the Smith Scholarship for 2022.

The annual competition, held Saturday, Jan. 29, on campus, drew 11 contestants from Louisiana and Texas. Competitors must have at least a 28 ACT score and are further evaluated based on their leadership qualities and Christian character. The winner receives a four-year full tuition, room and board scholarship.

“The Smith Scholarship program represents the Best of the Best at Louisiana Christian University,” said President Rick Brewer. “This year’s competition was extremely competitive including exemplary students from several states. Congratulations to Morgan Tradewell for being selected as this year’s winner. At LCU we celebrate the maturity of intellect and the maturity of Christian character,” he said. “Indeed, the Smith Scholarship recipient is emblematic of this desired outcome.”

Tradewell plans to study biology. She said that throughout school, she learned of the challenges to equip mentally and physically disabled children with resources needed to succeed because each student’s struggles are unique.

“Because of this, I am called to pursue a career in pediatric occupational therapy, and return to the classroom. I hope to make a difference in the lives of students with special needs by helping them with their unique struggles by equipping them to succeed in the classroom,” she said.“I am grateful and honored to be chosen as LCU’s 2022 Smith Scholar,” Tradewell said. “In a world that is rapidly moving away from Christ, as a student, I value the freedom to express my Christian faith and values. While taking a Dual Enrollment composition class in high school, my eyes were opened to the censorship of Biblically-based thought and the discouragement of students to think freely.”

After attending Louisiana College Preview Day in 2020, she said, she was thrilled to hear President Rick Brewer speak on the importance of critical thinking among students, and hearing his desire to see students grow in their faith while achieving success academically she knew Louisiana College was the school for her.

“I cannot wait to become a Wildcat in the fall, and I believe that attending LCU will not only help me achieve my goals academically but will also encourage me to continue growing in my faith and character” Tradewell said.

Tradewell is the daughter of Tony and Darla Tradewell, of Deville, and a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church.

“She has always been an exceptional young lady who loves the Lord and excels in everything she does, whether it’s academics, sports, cheerleading or her Christian walk” said Dr. Philip Robertson, senior pastor of Philadelphia Baptist Church. “She is very committed and very driven, and I know God is going to use her in a great way and has great things in store for her.”

Brewer said each of the Smith Scholarship finalists will be part of the University’s C.S. Lewis Honors Program offering inter-disciplinary courses consistent with themes from Lewis’ work.

The other competitors each received significant scholarship awards. President’s Leadership Scholarships were awarded to:

• Henry Chappell, of Mount Pleasant, Texas

• Samuel Hair, of Sulphur

• Anna Hooker, of Boyce

• Alexis Magee, of Mt. Hermon

• Colton Williams, of Oak Ridge

STEM to STEAM Scholarships were awarded to:

• Kaitlyn Brown, of Deridder

• Emma Burns, of Baytown, Texas

• Benjamin Cusick, of Alexandria

• Laura Miller, of Church Point

• Will Patton, of Bossier City