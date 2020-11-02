Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash

Rapides Parish – On November 1, 2020, shortly after 5:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-49 north of Alexandria. The crash took the life of 28-year-old, Gabriel Zambrano, of Boyce.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash involved a 2002 Nissan truck, driven by Zambrano. For unknown reasons, his vehicle overturned in the northbound lanes of travel. Shortly thereafter, the driver of a 2004 Ford Expedition was northbound and did not have enough time or distance to stop, before striking the Nissan.

As a result, Zambrano, whose restraint use is unknown, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Expedition, who was properly restrained, was not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 42 fatal crashes resulting in 50 fatalities.