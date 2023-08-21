PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Louisiana Christian University athletics program will finally have regular season matches to cover this coming week as the two soccer teams face off against three top-10 opponents, football hosts its annual Media Luncheon, and volleyball plays for the first time in a scrimmage against John Melvin.

Wednesday, August 23:

Dr. Brewer, Coach Maddox, and a select number of student-athletes will be in attendance inside the Granberry Conference Center for a special press conference/luncheon, beginning at 11 a.m., that will be open to all media outlets wishing to attend but closed to the general public .

If you are a media member or organization that would like to join us and have not RSVP’d to this event, please contact Sports Information Director Brian Baublitz Jr. at Brian.Baublitz@LCUniversity.edu.

Thursday, August 24:

The receiving votes men’s soccer program will look to prove themselves to the top-25 committee right out of the gate as the Wildcats open the season with a neutral site clash against #8 Georgia Gwinnett in Dalton, Georgia at 5:15 p.m. CT.



Friday, August 25:

Come out to H.O. West Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. on Friday evening for the first on-campus event of the academic calendar as Coach Salloum’s ladies get their final tune-up in when they battle the John Melvin Millers in a scrimmage before heading to Texas for the regular season opening tournament.

Saturday, August 26:

Both soccer squads kick off at 5 p.m. Pineville time on Saturday evening with the women starting their campaign in Hub City at #5 William Carey while the men face off opposite the #4 Roadrunners of Dalton State.

