ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — The City of Alexandria has announced the lifting of the boil water advisory that was issued on Monday, November 13, 2023, for Hwy 28 West. This advisory was a precautionary measure following repairs to a 16-inch water main conducted by COA personnel. The State of Louisiana has conducted thorough water tests, and Assistant Water Superintendent Luis Saucier reports that the results are clear.

The boil water advisory is officially lifted for all businesses and residents along Hwy 28 West, as detailed in the attached map.

In light of this positive development, the City of Alexandria recommends the following steps for businesses and residences in the affected areas to ensure the safety and quality of their water:

Run cold-water faucets for one minute. Run drinking water fountains for one minute. Flush automatic icemakers (make three batches of ice and discard). Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle. Run water coolers with direct water connections for five minutes.

These measures are suggested to clear any residual effects from the boil advisory and to ensure that water quality is fully restored. The City of Alexandria appreciates the cooperation and understanding of all residents and businesses during this period. If there are any further updates or changes, the community will be promptly informed.