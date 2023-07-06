MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On Saturday, July 1, 2023, at approximately 2:02 pm, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a report of a possible drowning victim in the Red River near the Fifth Ward Community in Marksville, LA. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the LA Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) responded with boats in search of the body of a Hispanic male swimmer reported missing in the area.

At approximately 4:50 pm, the subject’s body was recovered from the waters of the Red River by the use of LDWF’s Sonar Technology. The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office was notified. APSO Detectives and the Avoyelles Coroner’s Office continue to jointly investigate the matter to determine the manner of death and the identity of the victim.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to thank the LA Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and all the kind people that assisted APSO in the search and recovery operation and our investigation into the incident. He also asks the public to be safe if they participate in any recreational activities in the Red River or other events this holiday weekend.