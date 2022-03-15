ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently proposed shutting down the VA medical center in Alexandria, La. Senator Bill Cassidy responded, calling the proposal “infuriating.”

The VA’s proposal to close the facility can be found on pages 37-38 of the 2022 VA Recommendations to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission.

“Maintaining inpatient medicine, inpatient mental health, and outpatient surgical services at the Alexandria VAMC is not suitable due to the VAMC’s declining demand, enrollee population, and aging infrastructure,” the report reads in part.

It also said that there are significant architectural and utility-related issues with the hospital that render it unsuitable for clinical services. The hospital’s annual cost of operations and maintenance is nearly $10 million, according to the report.

Senator Bill Cassidy disagrees with the proposal to shut down the facility. He issued the following statement: