RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) –On January 23, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a fatal crash, involving a bicyclist, on Louisiana Highway 115 south of Louisiana Highway 1207. The crash took the life of 41-year-old Shawn C. George of Deville.

The preliminary investigation revealed George was riding a bicycle northbound, on the edge of Louisiana Highway 115, when he was struck by a northbound 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck. George sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet and reflective materials are key to preventing crashes. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side, of the roadway, as possible and obey all traffic laws. In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated one fatal crash resulting in one fatality.