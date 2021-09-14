Biblical response to Critical Race Theory to be topic of fall C3 at LC

By Sierra Boudreaux, Wildcats Media



Louisiana College will have its first C3 conference of the fall semester on Monday,

Sept. 20 with guest speaker Dale Clayton.



Clayton, a 40-year veteran of college basketball and athletic administration, will be

speaking on “The Biblical Response to Critical Race Theory.”



Critical race theory is based on the idea that race is a social construct that has been

embedded in many policies and legal systems instead of it being the product of

individual bias or prejudice.



The C3 (Christ, Church, Culture) conference was started by President Rick Brewer to

discuss today’s issues through biblical truth with not only the campus community, but

the surrounding communities as well.



“Critical Race Theory as a Marxist construct is problematic on multiple fronts and

antithetical to the Gospel,” Brewer said. “As a Christ-centered college built on the

Truth of God’s Word we view our cultural through the lens of Scripture. Coach Dale

Clayton will address the fallacies of CRT by offering biblical application and Truth.



“According to Christopher F. Rufo, founder and director of Battlefront, a public

policy research center, Christ-followers must ‘point out the dishonesty of the

historical narrative on which critical race theory is predicated, we must promote the

true story of America—a story that is honest about injustices in American history, but

that places them in the context of our nation’s high ideals and the progress we have

made towards realizing them. Genuine American history is rich with stories of

achievements and sacrifices that will move the hearts of Americans— in stark contrast

to the grim and pessimistic narrative pressed by critical race theorists.”’



Clayton teaches a small group and chairs the Racial Reconciliation Group at Milligan

University and Brentwood Baptist Church. He has held a position as the vice president

for Nations of Coaches since 2012.



The C3 conference will be held in Guinn Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. The public is

invited to attend. Masks must be on when in the building.