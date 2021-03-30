Join us for a prayer vigil in Rapides Parish/#BeTheChange – Help End Child Abuse

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Prayer Vigil to be held in Rapides Parish and streamed live via Zoom and Facebook April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month, Children’s Advocacy Network will recognize the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse, as well as bring awareness to the issue of child abuse and neglect in our community. Join us on Thursday, April 1, 2021 as we assemble together to pray for children and families affected by abuse and that we may work together to help families thrive.

By rallying everyday champions such as our neighbors, businesses, schools, friends and families, we can make a difference in the lives of children throughout Central Louisiana. By promoting safety, awareness and dialogue, we can prevent abuse from happening in the first place and help keep our children safe.

We are calling all champions to join us as we take a stand for children in our community. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 12:00 noon, a community wide Prayer Vigil will be held in Rapides at the Pineville Flag Pole. (location subject to change) You may also join us virtually through Zoom, and catch the live stream on our Facebook page.



Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 12:00 noon

change). Please follow our social media page to stay up-to-date on details. You can join the live zoom as well as watch it streamed live on our Facebook page

Click here to join the zoom.

Wade Bond, Executive Director of the agency, stated, “April is a time to celebrate the important role that communities play in protecting children and strengthening families.” Bond added, “We invite the community to join as we pray for the children and families in our community who have been impacted by child abuse.”

All community members and the media are invited to participate in this event to recognize Child Abuse Awareness month. For questions or more information, please contact Britni at 318-445-5678 ext. 3001.



CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY NETWORK



Since 1995, our agency has worked to ensure accountability, justice and child safety throughout every step of the investigation, trial and foster care placement. Our three programs provide children with the proper help needed to cope with and eventually overcome the traumatic experiences they have endured:

Children’s Advocacy Center provides a non-threatening and safe environment for children to tell their abuse stories, minimizing the potential of re-traumatizing the child; serves the entire Central Louisiana region.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) recruits and trains community volunteers that are appointed by a judge to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in court, serving the entire Central Louisiana region.

Trauma-Focused Therapy provides therapy, education and support to children with histories of abuse, and their caregivers in the entire Central Louisiana region.

Learn more about our agency at www.childrensadvocacy.net.