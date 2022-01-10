PINEVILLE, La. – Jan. 10, 2022 – It’s a new year, and as customers contemplate what to include on their list of New Year’s resolutions, here’s an achievable one that will benefit them and their family or business, as well as the community as a whole – being energy efficient.

“Improving the energy efficiency of your home is much easier to do than most people realize,” said Jaci Sewell, manager of Cleco’s Power Wise™ energy efficiency program. “Our easy-to-use programs are designed to help residential customers reduce their energy usage and reduce stress on the electric grid during peak times of energy use.”

The following Cleco Power Wise programs can help residential customers become more energy efficient in 2022.





Online Home Energy Audit

By answering just a few questions online, residential customers can receive a customized home energy audit that will highlight which improvements make sense for their home, as well as any rebates or financial incentives available to assist with any recommended upgrades.



On-Site Residential Weatherization Assessment

Residential customers can schedule a low-to-no-cost weatherization assessment to improve their home’s comfort level and energy performance. Services are conducted by Cleco-approved contractors and include air and duct sealing, blown-in attic insulation, and installation of energy-saving products, such as LED bulbs, faucet aerators and showerheads.



Appliance & Device Rebates

Cleco offers rebates of up to $1,500 for heat pump upgrades. Other incentives include rebates for water heaters, HVAC systems and room air conditioners. A complete list of available rebates can be found at cleco.com/powerwise.

Online Energy Store

Residential customers can shop Cleco’s online energy store at clecomarketplace.com for discounts and instant rebates on energy-efficient products such as “smart” or Energy-Star-certified thermostats, power-strips, LED bulbs and more.

Cleco Power launched its Power Wise program in 2014 with energy efficiency programs for both residential and commercial customers. To learn more about Cleco Power’s energy efficiency efforts, customers can visit cleco.com/powerwise or call 1-833-373-6842.