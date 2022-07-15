ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On July 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 28 East near the Holloway Community. The crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Byron Williams Jr. of Bastrop.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Commercial Freightliner, driven by Williams, was westbound on Louisiana Highway 28 East. For reasons still under investigation, the Freightliner exited the roadway, impacted a culvert and fence before coming to rest. After striking the fence, the Freightliner became engulfed in flames.

Williams, who seat belt usage is unknown, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 21 fatalities.