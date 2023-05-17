BUNKIE, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at approximately 1045 hours, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) located a body north of Bunkie, LA in the Bayhills area. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab assisted APSO at the scene. The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office was notified. The body was sent for an autopsy and toxicology. The body has not yet been positively identified. No arrest has been made at this time. APSO Detectives and the Avoyelles Coroner’s Office continue to jointly investigate the matter to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like anyone with any information please contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-253-4000.

