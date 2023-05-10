RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at approximately 2155 hours, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a report of a possible drowning victim in a Red River Oxbow physically located near the Rapides/Avoyelles Parish line. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), Fifth Ward Fire Department and Bunkie Fire Department responded with boats in search of the body of 44-year-old Timothy Dupuy of Marksville, La. (Fifth Ward Community).

On May 8, 2023, at approximately 1415 hours, Dupuy’s body was recovered from the waters of the Oxbow by the use of LDWF’s Sonar Technology. The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office was notified. The body was sent for an autopsy and toxicology. APSO Detectives, the Avoyelles Coroner’s Office, and the LA Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LWF) continue to jointly investigate the matter to determine the manner of death.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to thank all agencies that participated in the search and recovery operation.

