Attorneys demand release of video that allegedly caught five Rapides Parish corrections officers beating inmate

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Several lawyers, including Ron Haley with Haley & Associates, say they are determined to get answers from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office about what happened to an inmate on March 22.

Malcolm Xavier Williams of Lafayette says he was brutally attacked by five corrections officers while being released from the Rapides Parish Jail then thrown back in a cell for resisting arrest.

He says the jail warden told him she was dropping the charges and released him from jail after she reviewed video surveillance that captured the incident.

Haley & Associates released the following statement Thursday as they filed a public records request to obtain the video.

It reads, “Incarcerated individuals are defenseless, weaponless, and at the mercy of correctional officers. The use of gang tactics to torment and attack the vulnerable individuals in these officers’ care cannot be tolerated. We demand the immediate release of any surveillance footage of this savage beating and an immediate and transparent investigation into these heartless, violent bullies with badges.”

A public information officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office told News 10 Friday they are not releasing the video to KLFY until their investigation is complete.