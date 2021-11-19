Attorney Gordon McKernan gives away 425+ bicycles to children this holiday season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Annual Holiday Bicycle Giveaway of Alexandria personal injury attorney, Gordon McKernan, has begun! This year, Gordon will give away more than 425 free bikes in 7 different cities across the state including Alexandria. In addition, several physicians are donating safety gear for each lucky winner.

Standing the test of time, bicycles remain a popular and traditional Christmas gift for children. Inspired by his fondest childhood Christmas memory of receiving a shiny, red bike, Gordon wants to recreate the joy he felt for as many boys and girls as possible during the holiday season. “I can remember coming down the stairs and seeing that bike under our family tree. I can’t help but want to share that feeling with as many children as possible,” Gordon says. “As we expand our business and become part of communities across the state, we want to give back to the people in each of those areas.”

What started out as a 94-bicycle giveaway in the Greater Baton Rouge area, has grown into a 425+ bicycle giveaway in multiple cities across the state. This year, bikes will be given away in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, and Shreveport.

There are several ways to win:

Register to win at the Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys website at www.gordongives.com

Listen to win on your local radio station Kiss 98.7 (KKST-FM) and Q 93.1 (KQID-FM)

Visit the Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys Facebook page at @GetGordon

The bicycle giveaway will culminate with a large giveaway event on Thursday, December 16th from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, 4207 Parliament Drive, Suite A, Alexandria, LA 71303.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has locations in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. The annual bicycle giveaway is an event embraced by the entire firm of 175+ employees with 100 percent participation.

For more information or to speak with Gordon, please email Alex Ludwig at aludwig@getgordon.com. Please refer to our website for a complete list of contest rules.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 4207 Parliament Drive, Suite A, Alexandria, LA 71303. For immediate assistance, call (318) 443-8888.

1 https://www.facebook.com/GetGordon/

2 https://www.getgordon.com/

3 https://www.gordongives.com/