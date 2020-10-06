AT&T begins network preparations for HURRICANE DELTA, offers communications tips for residents

Pineville, La., Oct. 6, 2020 – Cleco is closely monitoring Hurricane Delta, as meteorologists are predicting it could make landfall on the Louisiana coast early Saturday morning.

“While the projected path of Hurricane Delta may change, we’ve activated our storm teams, and we’re securing additional workers and equipment, so that we’re ready to respond if the current projection holds,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Customers should prepare too. As we near the end of hurricane season, now is not the time to let your guard down.”

In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has secured approximately 400 distribution line mechanics and 250 vegetation specialists and made arrangements for logistics like lodging and fuel.

“We’ll continue to closely monitor Hurricane Delta and secure additional resources as needed based on the latest projection,” said Lass.

Customers encouraged to: