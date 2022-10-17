ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – FOX 48 spoke with Alyssa, from Atlas Home Service about their first annual Halloween Boo-Bash! The home services company will host the Halloween function inside their facility to ensure a secure and fun trick-or-treat experience for the children of Cenla’s community.

Alyssa notes, “Boo-Bash will be held on Monday, October 31, which is Halloween from 4pm to 7pm. It’s a great thing to start out your Halloween evening, stop by and see everyone, and get the rest of your festivities done.” Atlas is located on 3612 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, and has served the community for 11 years.

When asked for Atlas’s inspiration, Alyssa explains, “We love Halloween, and we love the community. This is an idea we came up with to provide a safe environment to come with their families and do a little trick or treating.” There will also be unique spaces to enjoy, such as a “Haunted Hallways” and Photo “BOO-ths” for the family album.

Atlas will also be hosting several other local businesses that will have booths set up to provide candy for the trick-or-treaters. Adults will not be left out, as swag bags will be handed out as well! Kick off your family’s Halloween with Atlas Home Service.