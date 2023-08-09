PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University athletic department has completed and debuted its “Athletics Championship Central” page on the website, showcasing the 60 combined championships and/or postseason tournament appearances in the school’s illustrious 117-year history, spanning across three different conferences.

Sport Division Conference Tournament Conference Championships NAIA / NCCAA Appearances NCAA / AIAW Appearances World Series National Championships Men Baseball — — GCAC (1) 1987 NAIA (1) 1987 – Regional _________________________ NCCAA (2) 2002 2003 — NCCAA (2) 2002 2003 — Basketball — — GCAC (2) 1989-90 1990-91 NAIA (2) 1978-79 – 1st Round 1989-90 – 1st Round _________________________ NCCAA (1) 2000-01 – 4th Place — — — Football — — — — NCAA (1) 2012 – 1st Round — — Golf — — — — — — — Soccer — — — — — — — Men Totals — — 3 6 1 2 — Women Basketball ASC (4) 2009-10 2010-11 2011-12 2012-13 ASC (1) 2009-10 GCAC (5) 1984-85 1985-86 1988-89 1989-90 1998-99 __________________________ ASC (1) 2009-10 NAIA (5) 1984-85 – 1st Round 1985-86 – Fab Four / 3rd Place 1991-92 – 2nd Round 1997-98 – 1st Round 1998-99 – Sweet 16 AIAW (2) 1979-80 – Final Four 1980-81 – Quarterfinals ______________________ NCAA (4) 2009-10 – 1st Round 2010-11 – Round of 32 2011-12 – 1st Round 2012-13 – 1st Round — — Cross Country (Cut in 2019) — — GCAC (1) 1987 — — — — Soccer — RRAC (1) 2021 RRAC (1) 2021 NAIA (1) 2021 – 1st Round — — — Softball ASC (4) 2003 2005 2006 2008 ASC (3) 2005 2008 2010 ASC (3) 2005 2008 2010 NCCAA (1)

2003 – Champs NCAA (8) 2005 – Super Regional 2006 – Regional 2007 – Regional 2008 – WCWS, 3rd Place 2009 – Regional 2010 – Super Regional 2011 – Super Regional 2012 – Regional NCCAA (1) 2003 – Champs ____________ NCAA (1) 2008 NCCAA (1) 2003 Tennis — — — — — — — Volleyball — — — — — — — Women Totals 8 5 11 7 14 2 1 Overall Totals 8 5 14 13 15 4 1

