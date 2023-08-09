PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University athletic department has completed and debuted its “Athletics Championship Central” page on the website, showcasing the 60 combined championships and/or postseason tournament appearances in the school’s illustrious 117-year history, spanning across three different conferences.

Click here to view the page directly from lcwildcats.net or click the “Championships” tab in between Teams and Inside Athletics on the athletics’ website’s top navigation bar.   

Sport Division Conference Tournament Conference Championships NAIA / NCCAA Appearances NCAA / AIAW Appearances World Series National Championships 
Men    
Baseball — — GCAC (1)  1987 NAIA (1)   1987 – Regional  _________________________  NCCAA (2)  2002  2003 — NCCAA (2)  2002  2003 — 
Basketball — — GCAC (2)  1989-90  1990-91 NAIA (2)  1978-79 – 1st Round  1989-90 – 1st Round  _________________________  NCCAA (1)  2000-01 – 4th Place — — — 
Football — — — — NCAA (1)  2012 – 1st Round — — 
Golf — — — — — — — 
Soccer — — — — — — — 
Men Totals — — — 
Women        
Basketball ASC (4)  2009-10  2010-11  2011-12  2012-13 ASC (1)  2009-10 GCAC (5)  1984-85  1985-86  1988-89  1989-90  1998-99  __________________________  ASC (1)  2009-10 NAIA (5)  1984-85 – 1st Round  1985-86 – Fab Four / 3rd Place  1991-92 – 2nd Round  1997-98 – 1st Round  1998-99 – Sweet 16  AIAW (2)  1979-80 – Final Four  1980-81 – Quarterfinals  ______________________  NCAA (4)  2009-10 – 1st Round  2010-11 – Round of 32  2011-12 – 1st Round  2012-13 – 1st Round — — 
Cross Country (Cut in 2019) — — GCAC (1)  1987 — — — — 
Soccer — RRAC (1)  2021 RRAC (1)  2021 NAIA (1)  2021 – 1st Round — — — 
Softball ASC (4)  2003  2005  2006  2008 ASC (3)  2005  2008  2010 ASC (3)  2005  2008  2010 NCCAA (1)
2003 – Champs 		NCAA (8)  2005 – Super Regional  2006 – Regional  2007 – Regional  2008 – WCWS, 3rd Place  2009 – Regional  2010 – Super Regional  2011 – Super Regional  2012 – Regional NCCAA (1)  2003 – Champs  ____________  NCAA (1)   2008 NCCAA (1)  2003 
Tennis — — — — — — — 
Volleyball — — — — — — — 
Women Totals 11 14 
Overall Totals 14 13 15 

