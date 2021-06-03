LC baseball team racked up awards with Ashby named All-American; two others earn All-Region nods

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College baseball team continued to rack up awards with Alex Ashby becoming the newest Wildcat to be named an All-American while Dane Pedersen and Ty Morgan were both added to All-Region teams by D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches’ Association/Rawlings.

Ashby, who was also named the ASC’s Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference, was named Fourth Team All-American by D3baseball and was a First Team All-West Region outfielder by both D3baseball and ABCA/Rawlings. Ashby hit .409 on the year with ten home runs and 28 total extra base hits. He also stole 11 bases to lead the team.

Pedersen, who was Second Team All-ASC, was named Third Team All-West Region by D3baseball. He hit .360 on the season with 15 of his base hits going for extra bases, including five home runs.

Morgan, a Second Team All-ASC member at the end of this season, was named Second Team All-West Region by ABCA/Rawlings. Morgan hit .322 on the year with 22 extra base hits, six of which were homers. He also threw out 21 base runners trying to steal on him from behind the plate.

These mark the final All-American & All-Region awards for LC as members of NCAA Division III as the Wildcats make the transition to NAIA and the Red River Athletic Conference for the 2022 season.