Ashby awarded Player of the Year; ten LC Wildcats named All-Conference

RICHARDSON, Texas – A very successful run in its final season in the American Southwest Conference netted the Louisiana College baseball team its first Player of the Year since 2011 in Alex Ashby and ten total All-Conference honorees the ASC office announced on Monday.

Leading the awards list was Ashby, who took home the Conference’s Player of the Year award and was First Team All-Conference in the outfield. The junior utility player from Crowley, La. became LC’s first Player of the Year award winner since Jordan Marks took home the crown for the ASC’s East Division in 2011, and is the first Wildcat to earn it as an overall conference award. Ashby hit .409 on the season with ten home runs. 28 of his sixty base hits on the season went for extra bases, which also includes the 16 doubles and two triples he hit. He finished the season with a .748 slugging percentage and .506 on base percentage with 41 RBI and 40 runs scored, putting him at the top of each of the above listed categories for the team except runs scored, where he was only two off the pace. He also led the team with 11 stolen bases. This is Ashby’s first ASC postseason award.

LC placed four players on the All-Conference Second Team; Ty Morgan, Dane Pedersen, Keelyn Johnson, and Andrew Robinson.

Morgan, a junior catcher from Ville Platte, La., hit .322 on the year with 22 of his 47 base hits going for extra bases. That included 14 doubles, two triples, and six home runs. He knocked in 35 runs and scored 27 times. Behind the plate, trying to steal on Morgan was an exercise in futility as he threw out 21 of the 26 base runners who dared to try to move 90 feet on him. This is Morgan’s first All-Conference postseason award.

Pedersen, a senior infielder from Slidell, La., was hitting .360 on the year before his season was cut short due to injury. Of his 31 base hits, 15 went for more than a single, 10 doubles and five home runs. He knocked in 31 runs and scored 25 times himself, all while locking down first base after taking over the position following another injury early in the season. This is Pedersen’s first All-Conference postseason award.

Johnson, a junior infielder from Pineville, La., was also in the midst of another All-Conference year at shortstop before a late-season injury caused him to be shut down early. Johnson was hitting .363 with a .468 on base percentage. He had nine doubles and three homers amongst his 33 base hits on the year, knocking in 24 runs and scoring 33 times. In the field, he was credited with 36 put outs and 78 assists in 120 attempts with the ball hit to him. This is Johnson’s second All-Conference award.

Robinson, a senior pitcher from Shreveport, La., led the Wildcats from the mound by finishing the season with a 5-2 record, a save, and a complete game on the year. In 51.1 innings of work, Robinson allowed 29 runs, 19 earned, with 35 strikeouts and only seven walks. Opposing batters his .296 off of him during the year where he appeared in 16 games with nine starts. This is also Robinson’s second career All-Conference award.

LC’s lone member of the all-Conference Third Team was Beau Freeman. Freeman, a utility player from Houma, La., moved around the field for the Wildcats depending on the situation. He finished the season hitting .304 with six doubles and four home runs, 21 RBI, and 25 runs scored. Thrust into several different positions throughout the season, Freeman got 72 assists and 43 put outs, including being a part of 14 double plays during the year. This is Freeman’s first All-Conference postseason award.

Four Wildcats earned spots as Honorable Mentions; Ju’Juan Franklin, Brodie Falgoust, Colten Newsom, and Beau Hebert.

Franklin, a sophomore infielder from Carencro, La., spent nearly the entire season out of position, and excelled at it. A natural first baseman, Franklin found a spot at third base during the year and hit .276 with eight doubles, five home runs 24 RBI, and 33 runs scored. He adjusted well to life at the hot corner with 59 assists and 29 put outs and was part of five double plays turned during the season. This is Franklin’s first All-Conference postseason honor.

Falgoust, a senior outfielder from Bayou Beouf, La., served as a second lead-off man as he batted in the nine-hole of the line-up all season to set up the top of the order. He hit .360 on the season with two doubles, eight RBI, and 17 runs scored. His .446 on base percentage meant it was likely the big bats at the top like Alex Ashby and Christian Vandergrift had someone on base when they came up to bat. A mainstay in center field, Falgoust was credited with 51 put outs and even amassed two assists, including one double play, from the outfield. This is Falgoust’s first All-Conference postseason award.

Newsom, a sophomore pitcher from Livingston, La., appeared in 16 games with six starts during the season and compiled a 6-2 record with a 4.33 ERA over 54.0 innings pitched, which ended up as the most innings pitched by a Wildcats pitcher on the season. He allowed 33 runs, 26 earned, struck out 37 and walked nine with opposing batters hitting .275 off of him. This is Newsom’s first All-Conference postseason award.

Hebert, a sophomore pitcher from New Iberia, La., appeared in 16 games with two starts on the season, but was better suited for the closer role as he led the team with three saves on the season while compiling an 0-1 record with a 4.28 ERA. In 27.1 innings pitched, Hebert gave up 15 runs, 13 earned, and struck out 31 batters with 12 walks given up. Opposing hitters hit .250 off of Hebert, which was the lowest opposing batting average on the LC pitching staff. This is Hebert’s first All-Conference postseason award.

The Wildcats finished their final NCAA Division III season with a 25-16 record overall and a 19-8 record in the American Southwest Conference. Starting next season, the Louisiana College baseball team will be a member of the NAIA and Red River Athletic Conference.