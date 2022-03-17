ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Arts Council of Central Louisiana invites all crafters, artists, and vendors to sign up for ArtFête, to be held April 29th and 30th during Alex RiverFête! ArtFête will be held in the Alexandria Downtown Cultural Arts District from 5 PM – 9 PM on Friday, April 29th and from 12 PM – 9 PM on Saturday, April 30th. ACCL is also looking for visual artists to participate in a mural installation on Desoto Street as part of Alex RiverFête.

ArtFête is a free, family-friendly event featuring several vendors, offering handmade jewelry, original

paintings, sculpture, pottery, children’s clothing, natural bath products, home décor, and more! ArtFête

vendors can register for $50.00 online at ticket-central.org or e-mail info@louisiana-arts.org.