LEESVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Art enthusiasts and creative souls, get ready for a journey into the vibrant world of “All Together Now.” This captivating art exhibition, featuring a stellar lineup of visionary artists from Rapides and Vernon Parishes, promises to awaken your senses and ignite your imagination. Join us at Gallery One Ellleven in Leesville, Louisiana, on November 4th, at 5:00 PM for an unforgettable artistic experience.

A Feast for the Senses

The “All Together Now” art exhibition is a celebration of diverse artistic thought, creative processes, and eclectic materials. It’s more than just an art show; it’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of creativity, self-enjoyment, and reflection. Moreover, you can even own a masterpiece created by Louisiana’s emerging art stars.

The roster of artists for this event includes Kelvin Spears, Nancy Noles, Cindy Blair, Madilyn Anderson, Barbara Clover, Maria Manemann, Bridiie Rollins, Chastity Smith, and Jerry Havens. Each of these talented individuals brings a unique perspective to the art world, ensuring that “All Together Now” offers a fresh and innovative artistic experience.

Before you dive into the world of artistry at “All Together Now,” let’s take a closer look at a few of the remarkable artists whose works you’ll encounter:

Cindy Blair: Cindy Blair is more than an artist; she’s a teaching artist and museum educator for the Alexandria Museum of Art in Alexandria, Louisiana. With a background in fine arts, including a B.F.A from Louisiana State University and an M.F.A. from the State University of New York at Albany, Cindy’s journey has been nothing short of exceptional. She transitioned from painting to sculpture, inspired by organic forms, color, and movement. Her illuminated sculptures are a testament to her dedication to embracing the natural flow of clay and its interaction with light. Cindy’s work is an ongoing experiment in spontaneity and the art of letting go of expectations.

Madilyn Anderson: Madilyn’s journey into the art world began as an intern at the Alexandria Museum of Art in 2017. She holds a BA in Art History from LSU, with a minor in French, and is currently pursuing an MA in Art with an emphasis on Printmaking at NSU in Natchitoches. Madilyn is a dedicated researcher, specializing in Japanese prints and Nho Theatre masks. Her focus on printmaking allows her to tell stories and explore themes of inner darkness, light, and inner strength. Madilyn’s art is a captivating expression of her experiences, connecting her to her lineage and culture.

In addition to Cindy and Madilyn’s captivating works, the “All Together Now” exhibition offers a diverse range of artistic expressions that will dazzle and inspire you. From Kelvin Spears II’s abstract landscapes on glass to Jerry Havens’ enchanting portrayals of nature’s beauty, you’ll be transported to realms of color, imagination, and storytelling.

Join Us for a Memorable Evening

Mark your calendar and don’t miss the opportunity to experience the kaleidoscope of creativity that is “All Together Now.” Join us at Gallery One Ellleven on November 4th, at 5:00 PM for an evening filled with art, conversations, and creative exploration. Fine food and wine will be served, making this event a truly enchanting experience that connects your soul to the powerful narratives woven into each masterpiece.

Your artistic adventure awaits in downtown Leesville, where you’ll witness the magic of “All Together Now.”