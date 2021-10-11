Arrest made in Tioga theft with assistance from home surveilance

On September 28th, 2021, deputies responded to the 1500 block of East Medalist Drive in reference to a theft. According to the victim, some gas cans with fuel in them was taken from their property. Deputies took the report and Detectives from the Tioga substation were assigned the case for a follow up investigation.

Detectives began their investigation and through a home surveillance system, three possible suspects were identified. Photos of the vehicle used in the theft were sent to the Patrol Division and a deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description in the video and was stopped on U S Highway 165 in Kingsville. Detectives responded to the scene and verified the description of the vehicle. The occupants were identified as Amilea Grace Delrie of 314 Country Club Drive Pineville, LA and an unnamed juvenile. Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Tioga substation for questioning.

It was later determined the juvenile in the vehicle was not involved in the thefts and was released to the parent’s custody.

From their investigation, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause to obtain warrants for Delrie’s arrest for Theft < $1,000.00 and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. Delrie was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and has since been released on $1,000.00 bond. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the homeowner.

Detectives say this is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information about these crimes, please contact Detective Matt Dauzat at the Tioga Substation at 318-641-6010.