Arrest made in criminal sexual conduct and Domestic Abuse Case case

ALEXANDRIA, La. – On May 24th, 2020, deputies responded to take a report of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles that occurred in the Pineville area. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives assigned to the Tioga Substation furthered the investigation. Detectives identified Robert Earl Boyd, Sr, 57, of Tioga as a suspect.

Through their investigation, including interviews of the victims at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center and with the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Child & Family Services, sufficient probable cause was established that supported the original, as well as additional allegations. Warrants were granted for Boyd’s arrest in reference (2) Two Counts – Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, (1) One Count – Molestation of a Juvenile and (1) One Count – Domestic Abuse Battery By Strangulation.

On June 1st, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force arrested Boyd and booked him into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Boyd is currently being held at the Detention Center in lieu of posting a $175,000.00 bond relating to the domestic and sexually based criminal acts.

___________________________________________________________

Arrestee:

Robert Earl Boyd, Sr, 57

5391 Oaklane RD Tioga, LA

Charge(s):

(2) Two Counts – Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

(1) One Count – Molestation of a Juvenile

(1) One Count – Domestic Abuse Battery By Strangulation