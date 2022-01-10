AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On November 25, 2020, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) began investigating a complaint of sex offenses committed by 26-year-old Travis Anthony Ryan, formerly of Moreauville, LA. The APSO investigation resulted in the issuance of an arrest warrant by the 12th Judicial District Court for the offenses of Sexual Battery on Persons under 13 years of age (1 count) and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles (persons under 13 years of age) (7 counts). APSO Detectives soon learned he fled the Parish. Ryan was entered as Wanted in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) Database managed by the FBI.

In late December 2021, APSO and U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Members learned that wanted fugitive Travis Ryan was possibly in Okeechobee, Florida. Assistance was immediately sought by the U.S. Marshals Service in Florida.

On Thursday, December 23, 2021, the United States Marshal Service in Florida located and arrested Travis Ryan on the aforementioned arrest warrant. He was then transported and booked into the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Jail. There, Ryan waived extradition.

On January 6, 2022, Travis Ryan was transported by APSO Deputies to the APSO DC-1 Jail where he was booked on said charges. He was also arrested for three (3) other 12th JDC warrants; two (2) Contempt – Fail to Appear (Traffic) warrants, and one (1) Contempt – Fail to Appear (Illegal Possession of Stolen Things). Bond was set at $150,000.00 Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to thank the Team of dedicated professional Law Enforcement Agents that worked together to apprehend Ryan, and is proud to work with other law enforcement agencies to bring fugitives to justice. “You can run, but you can’t hide!”