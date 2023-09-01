AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is requesting assistance from the public in finding 27-year-old Kerry Kirby Jr. (aka “Kerry Kent” or “Johnny Bravo”) of Hamburg, La. On August 30, 2023, Kirby was reported missing to APSO. Kirby was reportedly last seen on Friday, August 18, 2023, at or near The Family Grill in Simmesport, La. Kirby was reportedly wearing a hoodie black in color, shorts, and carrying an orange-in-color mesh-type backpack. APSO is continuing to follow up on leads as they develop.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts or disappearance of Kerry Kirby Jr., please contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated. Remember, this could be your missing loved one.