AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 1/30/2023-02/05/2023. Results are shown below.

NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S):

ARMSTRONG, DAVID, 52, 511 MCARTHUR DR., BUNKIE, 02/03/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

BAILEY, JUSTIN W., 37, 263 VETTES ST., MARKSVILLE, 01/31/2023, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE.

BRADFORD, STACY M., 31, 395 COCO ST. COTTONPORT, 02/05/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

BRIGGS, MEGAN ANN, 34, 733 S. WASHINGTON ST., MARKSVILLE, 02/03/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

BROWN, BRITNEY N., 32, 180 SUNNY AVE MARKSVILLE, 02/01/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

COLLINS, GWENDLOYN CARRIE, 51, 3713 HAMBERG RD HAMBURG, 02/01/2023, HIT AND RUN, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER.

DIXON, JEFFREY, 36, 305 SOUTH LOUISIANA AVE., BUNKIE, 01/30/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

EDWARDS, LORENZO, 31, 511 PERSHING AVE., BUNKIE, 01/31/2023, THEFT, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND-PENAL INSTITUTE.

FRANK, DEALLESIO, 22, 3887 NORTH BAYOU DEGLAISE ROAD, MOREAUVILLE, 02/05/2023, BATTERY-SIMPLE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

GAGNARD, ANTHONY SCOTT, 35, 4556 HIGHWAY 452 MARKSVILLE, 01/30/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, REGISTRATION OF SEX OFFENDERS.

GRIFFIN, CONTROAL, 36, 209 WAVELL ST., BUNKIE, 01/31/2023, THEFT.

JAMES, LAWRENCE JASON, 43, 146 CAPPEL LN COTTONPORT, 02/02/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

JEANSONNE, RAVEN LEE, 23, 175 JOHN DAUZAT Rd., MARKSVILLE, 02/04/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, RESISTING AN OFFICER BY FLIGHT.

JOHNSON, DEAUNDRA DRAQUAN, 19, 186 GREEN ACRES SIMMESPORT, 02/01/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

JONES, RANDALL J., 39, 311 OVERTON ST MARKSVILLE, 02/03/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, BOND SURRENDER.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LEBLANC, CHRISTOPHER, 40, 1030 FLAGON RD DRY PRONG, 02/03/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

LEWIS, LORIALE D., 37, 413 DELPHINE ALLEY COTTONPORT, 01/30/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

LYONS, PHILLIP, 20, 1536 BORDELON ST BUNKIE, 02/03/2023, BATTERY OF A CORRECTIONAL OFFICER, TAMPERING WITH SURVEILLANCE OR MONITORING EQUIPMENT IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY.

MADER, JEFFERY M., 43, 904 N. PRESTON ST. MARKSVILLE, 01/30/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN MOTOR VEHICLES, FALSE CERTIFICATES, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

MIZELL, LEANNE, 46, 187 RUBY-CENTERPOINT RD. CENTERPOINT, 01/31/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

NORMAND, TINA M., 38, 823 ISSAC BROUILLETTE RD., MARKSVILLE, 01/31/2023, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDERS, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDERS.

REYNOLDS, BRYAN, 30, 302 N. KNOLL AVE BUNKIE, 02/01/2023, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDERS, ASSAULT-SIMPLE.

STEVENSON, ALEXIS, 26, 712 SOUTH HOLLY ST. BUNKIE, 01/31/2023, CYBERSTALKING/ELECTRONIC MAIL, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

TATE, MORRIS ANTHONY, 38, 183 PRARIE HEIGHTS LN MANSURA, 02/02/2023, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDERS, ASSAULT-SIMPLE, RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE, ATTEMPT SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY.

TERRELL, QUINCY DEROY, 31, 131 SPRING BAYOU LOOP, MARKSVILLE, 02/04/2023, POSSESSION OF FIREARM-FELON, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

VAUGHN, LIZA, 30, 209 WAVELL ST., BUNKIE, 01/31/2023, THEFT, THEFT, THEFT.

WATKINS, TELLY, 47, 3400 GARDEN OAKS DR NEW ORLEANS, 01/30/2023, ATTEMPTED SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY AGGRAVATED, ILLEGAL USE OF WEAPONS OR DANGEROUS INSTRUMENTS, POSSESSION OF FIREARM-FELON, ILLEGAL USE OF WEAPONS OR DANGEROUS INSTRUMENTALITIES/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, ASSAULT BY DRIVE-BY SHOOTING, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY AGGRAVATED, CYBERSTALKING/ELECTRONIC MAIL.

ZEFERINO, DAMIAN ROSAS, 31, 1019 PRESTON ST MARKSVILLE, 01/30/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE BY FIGHTING.