AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 1730 hours, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) located a body north of Marksville, LA near the Avoyelles/Rapides Parish line. The body was located on the edge of a wooded area adjacent to LA 1.

The Alexandria Police Department Crime Scene Unit assisted APSO at the scene. The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. The body was sent for an autopsy and toxicology. The body has not yet been positively identified but is believed to be that of a homeless man recently reported in the area. There is no evidence of foul play at this time. APSO Detectives and the Avoyelles Coroner’s Office continue to jointly investigate the matter to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to thank the Alexandria Police Department for their assistance and is asking anyone with any information to please contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-253-4000.