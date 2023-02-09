MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated.

The preliminary investigation resulted in 76-year-old John R. Mayeaux of Plaucheville, LA, an APSO Deputy serving as a Court Bailiff, being placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation. Marksville PD and APSO contacted the Louisiana State Police (LSP) and requested they further investigate the matter.

Shortly thereafter, LSP became the lead investigative agency. The information received was that Deputy Mayeaux, 37-year-old Shantelle R. Turner of Marksville, and 21-year-old Isabella Ponthieux of Marksville, received items from the business without providing payment. APSO, Marksville Police Department, and the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office assisted LSP with the investigation.

On February 9, 2023, pursuant to arrest warrants issued by the 12th Judicial District Court, LSP executed arrest warrants for Mayeaux, Turner, and Ponthieux. Mayeaux, who was still employed at APSO, was arrested and charged with Malfeasance in Office, Criminal Conspiracy, and Theft. Turner was charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Theft. Ponthieux was charged with Theft. All three were booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail. Mayeaux and Turner’s bonds were each set at $5,000.00. Ponthieux’s bond was set at $2,500.00. Mayeaux’s employment at APSO was immediately terminated.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat wants the People of Avoyelles to know that we take our oath of office seriously. We hold ourselves to a higher standard. The public has entrusted us to perform our duties in a lawful manner with honesty and integrity. This type of behavior will not be tolerated.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.