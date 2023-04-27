AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On April 26, 2023, The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) and the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Region 3 CNT members trained together in Avoyelles Parish. LSP CNT is recognized as being one of the best in the nation. The training the two teams participated in focused on response, technology, tactics, and techniques used during a Crisis/Hostage situation. The training included information updates, discussion, breakdowns of actual scenarios, and simulated scenarios.

If duty calls, we will be able to respond to such situations. You can be assured that our response to such an incident will be swift and sure, without delay.