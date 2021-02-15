Approximately 10,000 customers without power as winter storm moves across Louisiana

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 15, 2021 (11 a.m.) – As of 11 a.m., approximately 10,000 Cleco customers are without power due to freezing rain, ice and snow.



“While the majority of these outages are currently in Iberia and St. Mary parishes, the storm is still moving across the state, and we expect to see additional outages across our service territory,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.

Power Outages as of 11 a.m.

Beauregard – 26 customers

Evangeline – Less than 5 customers

Iberia – 6,430 customers

Rapides – 191 customers

Sabine – 9 customers

St. Landry – 6 customers

St. Martin – 456 customers

St. Mary – 2,360 customers

St. Tammany – 185 customers

Washington – 467 customers