Approximately 10,000 customers without power as winter storm moves across Louisiana

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 15, 2021 (11 a.m.) – As of 11 a.m., approximately 10,000 Cleco customers are without power due to freezing rain, ice and snow.
“While the majority of these outages are currently in Iberia and St. Mary parishes, the storm is still moving across the state, and we expect to see additional outages across our service territory,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.
Power Outages as of 11 a.m.
Beauregard – 26 customers
Evangeline – Less than 5 customers
Iberia – 6,430 customers
Rapides – 191 customers
Sabine – 9 customers
St. Landry – 6 customers
St. Martin – 456 customers
St. Mary – 2,360 customers
St. Tammany – 185 customers
Washington – 467 customers