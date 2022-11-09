ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is currently accepting applications for the next Regional Police Academy, scheduled to start January 23, 2023. With 17 potential recruits currently in the final review stages, APD expects to have a record-setting class.

“We have been working very hard to recruit new officers, and we are thrilled with the response we are getting,” said Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard. “We have three recruits expected to graduate from the current Academy class in December and, out of all of the applications we have received so far, we have 17 candidates that have made it to the final review stages for the upcoming class.

If they all meet the qualifications, it will be the largest recruiting class in APD history. These candidates are excited about the opportunity to join our team of elite officers and to help protect and serve the citizens of Alexandria. I encourage anyone considering a career in law enforcement to apply today to be a part of this incoming class.”

To ensure public and officer safety, APD has a rigorous screening process to ensure applicants are qualified to serve as police officers. Individuals interested in joining APD should apply now to have adequate time to complete the application process, which includes:

Civil Service exam

Physical exam – running, push-ups, sit-ups

Psychological exam

Background check

A free physical readiness test will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the track at Alexandria Senior High School.

For more information, visit the APD recruiting website at www.joinapdla.org. You may also call 318-441-6401 or email apd-recruiting@cityofalex.com for more information.