Alexandria, La. (May 16, 2022) – An Alexandria Police officer was involved in a traffic accident while on patrol Monday morning at the intersection of Bolton and Rapides avenues.

The accident happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. and involved an APD vehicle and a car driven by a private citizen. Medical personnel responded to the scene and no injuries were reported by either driver. Both vehicles were removed from the scene by local towing companies due to safety precautions.

This is an ongoing investigation, as Alexandria Police are reviewing the police unit’s on board camera system to help determine the cause of the traffic crash.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.