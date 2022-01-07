ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate a suspect in connection with the kidnapping of two children Thursday afternoon. The children have been found and are safe, however the suspect is still at large.

Devetrick Sanders, 24, is wanted in connection with two counts of aggravated kidnapping of a child, one count of carjacking, one count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, one count of theft between $1,000 and $5,000, and one count of false imprisonment.

At approximately 2 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of a possible kidnapping at the Sanctuary Apartments, formerly known as Chateau Deville Apartments, on Lakeside Drive. Officers determined that Sanders, the ex-boyfriend of the 22-year old female victim, got into an argument with the victim which turned physical. Sanders reportedly took both of her children, a 1-year-old and 2-year-old, both girls, forced them into her vehicle, then stole the victim’s vehicle with both children inside.

Alexandria detectives arrived on the scene and, with the help of the FBI Task Force and the Louisiana State Police, located the suspect along with both children a short time later. The suspect abandoned the children and fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Both children were unharmed and were released back to their mother.

If anyone knows the location of this suspect or has any information about this incident, or if anyone has any information that would help solve any other crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or contact APD at (318) 441-5099.