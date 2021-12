ALEXANDRIA, La. (Dec. 13, 2021) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect wanted in connection with recent residential and vehicle burglaries in the City Park and Charles Park neighborhoods.

These photos are from a surveillance video from a residential burglary that happened Friday, Dec. 10, on Wendover Boulevard.

If you have any information or know the identity of this individual, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.