ALEXANDRIA, La. (February 19, 2021) – Alexandria Police are still attempting to locate Joshua Simon, 24, who is described as 5’7” to 5’8” in height and weighs approximately 130-140 lbs.

Simon is wanted for second degree murder and attempted second degree murder in connection with the shooting that occurred February 12, 2021, in the 1800 block of Harvard Street.

If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.