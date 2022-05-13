Alexandria, La. (May 12, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department will hold a Memorial Recognition and Prayer service at noon Friday at the Memorial Pool at the Public Safety Complex at 1000 Bolton Avenue. The public is welcome to attend this tribute to our fallen heroes.

The memorial service will honor the memory of the seven APD officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Officers to be honored include PFC. Brian Coleman, Patrolman Jeremy J. Carruth, PFC. David Ezernack, Patrolman Jackie Thiels, Police Officer G. M. Lanius, Police Officer Joseph D. James, and Police Officer Benjamin Aymond.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy established May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and designated the week surrounding that day as National Police Week as a time to honor law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.