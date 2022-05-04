ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on the Curtis-Coleman Bridge.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver, David Slaughter, 29, of Pineville, drove onto the shoulder and struck Patrick Ohanta, 45, of Alexandria, who was attempting to cross the bridge on foot. Ohanta was pronounced deceased on scene.

Slaughter was taken into custody on scene and impairment is believed to be a factor in the accident. Slaughter was booked into RPSO Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated – 4th offense, operating a vehicle while under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle, and vehicular homicide.

The Alexandria Police Department is looking for any witnesses who may have information relative to this incident. Please contact the Alexandria Police Department Traffic Division at 318-441-6408.