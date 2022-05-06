Bobby Branton. Photo by – Adam Lord

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Bobby Branton, a Sergeant and 16-year veteran of the Alexandria Police Department (APD), is facing one of his greatest fears head-on…finishing his undergraduate degree.

Twenty years after earning his associate degree in criminal justice at LSUA, Sgt. Branton made the decision to return to college to complete a Bachelor of Science. He notes the decision was both frightening and exciting.

Branton describes wanting to complete a B.A. after LSUA became a four-year undergraduate institution in 2001, but life intervened. He served on an overseas tour in the military, got married, and raised two children.

Now, Sgt. Branton is earning his B.S. in criminal justice with a minor in business. When asked why he is back in school, Branton notes that he realizes education matters. APD now pays officers incrementally for educational accomplishments. Not only does a B.S. fulfill a personal goal, but it better prepares him for his future with the police department.

“As my first semester back in college comes to a close, I can say it has been a joy and a challenge,” Branton reflects. “Balancing work, school, and the day-to-day of life is probably the most difficult part. I have truly enjoyed the lectures and the learning. It has been a personal goal of mine to come back and finish for the last 20 years. Now, my goal is to not only finish but to excel in all my classes and learn as much as possible. I have been blessed with a career that I truly love. I am very passionate about law enforcement. Finishing my degree will keep that passion going and also assist me in being the best police officer I can be.”